A14 reopened after truck breakdown
PUBLISHED: 07:19 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:39 09 July 2020
Archant
The A14 was partially closed this morning after a truck broke down near the Claydon interchange.
Suffolk police were called in the early hours of the morning to the A14 westbound by junction 52 where an LGV vehicle had broken down.
The inside lane was cordoned off with cones while officers dealt with the incident and traffic built up in the area.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were on the scene and tweeted that they are likely to be there for some time.
They advised motorists to take extra time while travelling and have now added that the roads are still wet, so to drive with care.
