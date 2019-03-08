A14 closed in both directions due to police incident
PUBLISHED: 20:46 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:46 23 July 2019
A stretch of the A14 near Ipswich is closed in both directions while police deal with a ongoing incident.
The incident has seen the major road closed between junctions 58 at Seven Hills and 57 at Nacton while officers remain on scene.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the incident does not involve the Orwell Bridge, but was unable to give more information.
The spokesman added it is not currently known when the road will re-open.
