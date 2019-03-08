Sunny

A14 closed in both directions due to police incident

PUBLISHED: 20:46 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:46 23 July 2019

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills has been closed as police deal with an ongoing incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills has been closed as police deal with an ongoing incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A stretch of the A14 near Ipswich is closed in both directions while police deal with a ongoing incident.

The incident has seen the major road closed between junctions 58 at Seven Hills and 57 at Nacton while officers remain on scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the incident does not involve the Orwell Bridge, but was unable to give more information.

The spokesman added it is not currently known when the road will re-open.

Updates to follow

