A14 reopens after major disruption

Traffic was diverted at Wherstead after a lorry broke down on the A14

The A14 has now reopened following disruption caused by a broken down lorry between two major junctions.

The #A14 between Wherstead and Copdock has now fully reopened. — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) January 21, 2019

Officers were forced to close the busy road after a vehicle broke down heading westbound between Wherstead (junction 56) and Copdock (junction 55).

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the lorry was believed to be straddling two lanes, causing a near total blockage.

Traffic was also moving slowly in the eastbound direction, towards Ipswich, due to people rubbernecking.

Police have confirmed the road is now fully reopened and traffic should be flowing normally.