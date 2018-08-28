A14 reopens after major disruption
PUBLISHED: 10:33 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 21 January 2019
Archant
The A14 has now reopened following disruption caused by a broken down lorry between two major junctions.
Officers were forced to close the busy road after a vehicle broke down heading westbound between Wherstead (junction 56) and Copdock (junction 55).
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the lorry was believed to be straddling two lanes, causing a near total blockage.
Traffic was also moving slowly in the eastbound direction, towards Ipswich, due to people rubbernecking.
Police have confirmed the road is now fully reopened and traffic should be flowing normally.