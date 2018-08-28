Partly Cloudy

A14 reopens after major disruption

PUBLISHED: 10:33 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 21 January 2019

Traffic was diverted at Wherstead after a lorry broke down on the A14 (stock image) Picture: JENNY TURNER

Traffic was diverted at Wherstead after a lorry broke down on the A14 (stock image) Picture: JENNY TURNER

Archant

The A14 has now reopened following disruption caused by a broken down lorry between two major junctions.

Officers were forced to close the busy road after a vehicle broke down heading westbound between Wherstead (junction 56) and Copdock (junction 55).

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the lorry was believed to be straddling two lanes, causing a near total blockage.

Traffic was also moving slowly in the eastbound direction, towards Ipswich, due to people rubbernecking.

Police have confirmed the road is now fully reopened and traffic should be flowing normally.

