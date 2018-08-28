A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Archant

Highways England has confirmed the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills is now fully open to traffic after a day of chaos on the roads.

The eastbound carriageway has been shut for most of the day after a lorry overturned, blocking both lanes, at around 12.35pm today, Tuesday, December 5.

The closure has caused massive tailbacks on the A14 eastbound and heavy traffic in Ipswich throughout the day.

A spokesman for Highways England has now confirmed the lorry is clear from the road and that the eastbound carriageway has reopened.

The Tweet reads: “Recovery is now complete.

“The #A14 is now fully OPEN eastbound between J57 and J58.

“We’d like to thank you for your patience today if you were held up in congestion as a result of this incident and appreciate the disruption it has caused.”