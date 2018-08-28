Rain

Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

PUBLISHED: 21:11 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:11 05 December 2018

An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

Highways England has confirmed the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills is now fully open to traffic after a day of chaos on the roads.

The eastbound carriageway has been shut for most of the day after a lorry overturned, blocking both lanes, at around 12.35pm today, Tuesday, December 5.

The closure has caused massive tailbacks on the A14 eastbound and heavy traffic in Ipswich throughout the day.

A spokesman for Highways England has now confirmed the lorry is clear from the road and that the eastbound carriageway has reopened.

The Tweet reads: “Recovery is now complete.

“The #A14 is now fully OPEN eastbound between J57 and J58.

“We’d like to thank you for your patience today if you were held up in congestion as a result of this incident and appreciate the disruption it has caused.”

Ipswich teenager targeted by group in revenge attack, court hears

17:26 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was allegedly “butchered” to death in a revenge attack by members of a rival group, the first day of a murder trial has heard.

A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

21:11 Adam Howlett
An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Highways England has confirmed the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills is now fully open to traffic after a day of chaos on the roads.

‘They’re like buses’ - police bemoan number of cars with expired MOTs

19:48 Andrew Papworth
Suffolk police have noticed a rise in cars without MOTs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic officers have hit out at the number of cars they find without valid MOTs, saying: “They’re like buses.”

Plans for Ipswich northern bypass business case delayed

18:11 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Possible sites in Suffolk for the proposed northern bypass, Lower Road,Westerfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The business case for a northern relief road in Ipswich has been delayed until at least 2019, it has emerged.

Family’s unanswered questions over mum’s death in house fire

16:43 Will Jefford
Mandy Miller. Pic: Sharron Miller Powell.

Mandy Miller was found dead after emergency services were called to a house fire in Reid Close on Friday, January 26.

Mary Poppins Returns, Bumblebee and Aquaman will all be released in December

16:30 Megan Aldous
Take a look at what films are out this month Picture: DISNEY

Find out which films you can watch with family and friends at your local cinema over the festive period.

Council heading to court next month over ‘dangerously unsafe’ former Fisons building

19:30 Katy Sandalls
Firefighters attended two fires at the old Fisons building in Bramford this year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mid Suffolk District Council will be heading to court next month over the former Fisons buildings in Bramford, it has been revealed.

Superfast internet roll-out delayed after broadband box crashed into

19:17 Jake Foxford
The damaged box on the B1071 is preventing homes in the area from using the internet at the speeds promised by provider BT Picture: MARK LEWIS

A village’s bid for faster internet speeds has been delayed for months after a broadband box was damaged when it was crashed into.

Charity highlights five-fold increase in cases of child neglect and cruelty

13:49 Tom Potter
Cases of child neglect and cruelty have risen by more than 500% in Suffolk over the last five years (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Cases of child cruelty and neglect increased five times in as many years across Suffolk, according to the NSPCC.

Unsupervised learner driving without L plates stopped by police

12:43 Andrew Papworth
The car of unsupervised learner driver which was seized. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The car of a learner driver was seized after police found the motorist driving unsupervised and without L plates.

Most read

Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Breaking News Orwell Bridge partly reopens as cars released from standstill traffic

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Updated A14 eastbound disruption expected to continue until 11pm - stretch between Nacton and Sevenhills remains closed

Traffic is at a standstill in Portman Road because of the Orwell Bridge chaos Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Live Ipswich murder victim attacked by group ‘seeking revenge’ for perceived loss of respect, trial hears - live coverage from opening day

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teenager targeted by group in revenge attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Exclusive “It’s sickening” Businesses express anger following Orwell Bridge closure

Claire Muckleston has said that the impact of the closures are 'sickening' Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide