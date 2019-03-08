E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Driver snatches car key from man in his 80s in A14 road rage incident

PUBLISHED: 14:05 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 04 September 2019

Police are hoping to speak to the driver of a dark toyota Hilux in connection to a road rage incident on the A14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man in his 80s narrowly avoided a car crash after he was the victim of a road rage incident on the A14 at Trimley St Mary.

During the incident, which happened about 2pm on Sunday, September 1, the suspect verbally abused the man in his 80s before overtaking him and slamming his brakes on, forcing the victim to brake suddenly.

The suspect, who was driving a dark-coloured Toyota Hilux, got out of his car and reached into the victim's car, pulling off his baseball cap and taking his car key.

He threw the key before getting back in his car and driving off.

No description of the suspect was given but if anyone has any dashcam footage or information regarding the incident on the A14, Suffolk police are asking the public to contact them on 101.

To report something anonymously, members of the public can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

