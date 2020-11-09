E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘13 weeks of hell’ - anger mounts at A14 roadworks

PUBLISHED: 05:30 10 November 2020

Lorries travelling through Trimley after neing diverted due to roadworks on the A14 between Seven Hills and Felixstowe. Picture: CONTRIBUTED (NAME SUPPLIED)

Lorries travelling through Trimley after neing diverted due to roadworks on the A14 between Seven Hills and Felixstowe. Picture: CONTRIBUTED (NAME SUPPLIED)

Archant

A14 roadworks have come at the cost of villagers’ health and sleep, it has been claimed - with neighbours describing “13 weeks of hell” and lorries distrubing them at 4am.

Highways England has been carrying out essential works on the carriageway since August, with heavy good vehicles to and from the Port of Felixstowe diverted through Trimley St Martin, Trimley St Mary and Walton.

It said it had tried to keep disruption to a minimum - but residents complained of the noise caused by the vehicles at the start of the work.

MORE: Highways England apologises for ‘nightmare’ A14 roadworks keeping residents awake

The situation has not improved three months later.

Yvonne Smart, chairman of Trimley St Martin Parish Council, said: “It’s been 13 weeks of hell.”

Mrs Smart said the problem was the lorries hitting drainage covers or potholes as they came through the villages.

“It’s that bounce at 4am,” said Mrs Smart.

“I can feel that vibration in my house. It’s just ridiculous. It’s just not on.”

Mrs Smart said residents had struggled to sleep as a result.

“We have had one resident selling her house,” said Mrs Smart.

“I am still recovering. I don’t feel right yet.”

Mrs Smart said she had suggested that more work be done at the weekend, when the level of HGVs might be lower.

However, this was ruled out for cost reasons.

“I just hope it’s going to be quite a few more years before it happens again,” said Mrs Smart.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “We work hard to keep disruption from our roadworks to a minimum, and do everything we can to encourage drivers to stick to the approved diversions that we use when the A14 is closed.

“The diversion routes used have been agreed with Suffolk County Council and are clearly signposted.

“We also publicise all closures in advance via signs on the roads, the Traffic England website, our dedicated webpage for these works and traffic bulletins on local and national radio stations.

“We appreciate that living near roadworks is not easy, and we are grateful for people’s patience while we deliver this important maintenance work.

“We will continue to listen to feedback from customers, stakeholders and our own teams to find further improvements to how we manage traffic.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Drugs seized from Ipswich home and 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Supermarket refused alcohol licence amid crime fears

Maxi Poli Ltd was bidding for an alcohol licence for a supermarket in the former QD store in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, which has been closed since 2016. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Drugs seized from Ipswich home and 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Supermarket refused alcohol licence amid crime fears

Maxi Poli Ltd was bidding for an alcohol licence for a supermarket in the former QD store in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, which has been closed since 2016. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

First glimpse at major revamp planned for Felixstowe’s iconic Spa Pavilion

An artist's impression of what the Felixstowe Spa Pavilion may look like when the medium term investment programme is complete. It may contain new housing and parking areas Photo: Spa Pavilion

Tired legs, a chance to progress, new faces and maybe even a record-breaker - Town take on Crawley in EFL Trophy

Ipswich Town are in action in the EFL Trophy this evening. Corrie Ndaba (right) could be involved as could Liam Gibbs (pictured right celebrating a goal in the FA Youth Cup last week).Picture: ROSS HALLS/STEVE WALLER

War graves repaired at Ipswich cemetery ready for Armistice Day

The RAF graves after restoration. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

‘13 weeks of hell’ - anger mounts at A14 roadworks

Lorries travelling through Trimley after neing diverted due to roadworks on the A14 between Seven Hills and Felixstowe. Picture: CONTRIBUTED (NAME SUPPLIED)

Man whipped girl, 14, with phone charger cable in truth or dare game

Tom Fisher whipped the girl on her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND