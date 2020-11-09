‘13 weeks of hell’ - anger mounts at A14 roadworks

A14 roadworks have come at the cost of villagers’ health and sleep, it has been claimed - with neighbours describing “13 weeks of hell” and lorries distrubing them at 4am.

Highways England has been carrying out essential works on the carriageway since August, with heavy good vehicles to and from the Port of Felixstowe diverted through Trimley St Martin, Trimley St Mary and Walton.

It said it had tried to keep disruption to a minimum - but residents complained of the noise caused by the vehicles at the start of the work.

The situation has not improved three months later.

Yvonne Smart, chairman of Trimley St Martin Parish Council, said: “It’s been 13 weeks of hell.”

Mrs Smart said the problem was the lorries hitting drainage covers or potholes as they came through the villages.

“It’s that bounce at 4am,” said Mrs Smart.

“I can feel that vibration in my house. It’s just ridiculous. It’s just not on.”

Mrs Smart said residents had struggled to sleep as a result.

“We have had one resident selling her house,” said Mrs Smart.

“I am still recovering. I don’t feel right yet.”

Mrs Smart said she had suggested that more work be done at the weekend, when the level of HGVs might be lower.

However, this was ruled out for cost reasons.

“I just hope it’s going to be quite a few more years before it happens again,” said Mrs Smart.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “We work hard to keep disruption from our roadworks to a minimum, and do everything we can to encourage drivers to stick to the approved diversions that we use when the A14 is closed.

“The diversion routes used have been agreed with Suffolk County Council and are clearly signposted.

“We also publicise all closures in advance via signs on the roads, the Traffic England website, our dedicated webpage for these works and traffic bulletins on local and national radio stations.

“We appreciate that living near roadworks is not easy, and we are grateful for people’s patience while we deliver this important maintenance work.

“We will continue to listen to feedback from customers, stakeholders and our own teams to find further improvements to how we manage traffic.”