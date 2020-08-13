E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Highways England apologises for ‘nightmare’ A14 roadworks keeping residents awake

PUBLISHED: 09:12 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:12 13 August 2020

Lorries travelling through Trimley after being diverted due to roadworks on the A14 between Seven Hills and Felixstowe. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Lorries travelling through Trimley after being diverted due to roadworks on the A14 between Seven Hills and Felixstowe. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Steps are being taken to minimise the disruption caused by overnight roadworks on the A14 in Felixstowe, which residents have called a “nightmare” after being “kept up all night”.

Highways England began their essential works on the carriageway this week, with residents of Trimley St Martin, Trimley St Mary and Walton, making complaints after traffic including heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) heading to and from the Port of Felixstowe was diverted through the villages.

One local resident, who did not wish to be named, said sleep had been made “impossible” due to the two-way traffic lights being placed in High Road, Trimley St Mary. Another, posting on Facebook, referred to it as a “nightmare” - while others likened the noise to a heavy thunderstorm.

Highways England has since apologised for the disruption caused and is taking steps to minimise this disturbance, including changing the working window and installing additional signs for drivers.

In a statement on its website, Highways England said: “We are sorry for the recent disruption caused by our road works during the last few nights. We have reviewed this and would like to make you aware of some changes that will be in place to help improve this situation.

“We will install additional signing at the Garrison Lane/ High Road West crossroads and at the Garrison Lane/ Candlet Road roundabout.

“This will divert traffic wanting to leave Felixstowe at junction 60 in advance of reaching the start of our closure and will reduce queuing traffic at this location.

“We will also amend our working window from 8pm to 4am to 9pm to 5am. This later start time will ensure our closure begins once traffic has further reduced. Our traffic management contractor will be positioned at the traffic signalled crossroad to monitor traffic flow once our closure starts.

“Finally, we will check the traffic signals to ensure there are no fault to the timings of the lights prior to work starting each evening.”

Highways England hopes these changes will reduce queuing traffic and disruption during the roadworks – which are planned to go on for 24 weeks.

