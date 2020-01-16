E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

New A14 service station with drive-thru restaurants to be built

PUBLISHED: 17:03 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 16 January 2020

The site is almost directly opposite the sugar beet site Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The site is almost directly opposite the sugar beet site Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

A new service station with two drive-thru restaurants and a coffee shop on a former motocross track off the A14 have been given the green light - creating 50 new jobs.

The location of the proposed new service station Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe location of the proposed new service station Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Euro Garages Ltd applied to build the new development at Sproughton, along with parking, on land beside the southbound off-slip at junction 54 of the busy commuter route.

It has now been given outline planning permission by Babergh District Council, despite concerns raised by Sproughton Parish and Ipswich Borough councils.

Both expressed fears over the impact the new station would have on traffic in Sproughton Road.

The parish council unanimously voted to recommend that the scheme be rejected, citing an increase in traffic through Sproughton and greater noise disturbance.

The existing roundabout in Sproughton Road will not be used to access the services, with a T-junction instead set to be created Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe existing roundabout in Sproughton Road will not be used to access the services, with a T-junction instead set to be created Picture: RACHEL EDGE

It described access to the site, which would be from a priority T-junction instead of the existing roundabout at the end of the off-slip, as "an extremely dangerous, hazardous and potentially lethal setting".

However in a report confirming the approval of the plans, council officers noted the absence of objection from Highways England and said there was no reason to refuse it road safety grounds.

In conclusion, the report said: "Where there are adverse impacts these do not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.

"The scheme represents sustainable development and therefore the recommendation is to grant planning permission."

The service station will be built off the A14 sliproad at Sproughton Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe service station will be built off the A14 sliproad at Sproughton Picture: RACHEL EDGE

You may also want to watch:

There have not been any suggestions as to which companies will occupy the site, but the Euro Garages website lists its partners as Starbucks, Subway, KFC, Greggs, Spar, Burger King, BP, Esso and Shell.

Euro Garages Ltd has confirmed that the new service station will create 30 full-time jobs and 20 part-time jobs.

The outline permission has been granted with 25 conditions, which the development company will need to satisfy before construction begins. These include a construction management plan and a traffic management plan.

Most Read

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Thurlow Prem & One preview: Jockeys flying, huge game at Stanway. Bottom three all away

Weekend previews

It’s the Friday Pub Quiz: prepare to be unmasked!

The Masked Singer on ITV is brilliant. But, are you? Pictured: Unicorn, Chameleon, Duck, Hedgehog, Queen Bee and Butterfly.

Lambert admits Town can only do ‘little bits here and there’ in the transfer market... but where should he look to strengthen?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert with owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, inset. Picture: ARCHANT

Vehicle hits pothole and blocks lane of A14 at Copdock roundabout

A vehicle has hit a pothole and become stuck, causing traffic on the approach to the Copdock Interchange roundbaout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Protests, marches and public demonstrations more than treble in year

Global Climate Strike protests on the Cornhill in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists