New A14 service station with drive-thru restaurants to be built

A new service station with two drive-thru restaurants and a coffee shop on a former motocross track off the A14 have been given the green light - creating 50 new jobs.

Euro Garages Ltd applied to build the new development at Sproughton, along with parking, on land beside the southbound off-slip at junction 54 of the busy commuter route.

It has now been given outline planning permission by Babergh District Council, despite concerns raised by Sproughton Parish and Ipswich Borough councils.

Both expressed fears over the impact the new station would have on traffic in Sproughton Road.

The parish council unanimously voted to recommend that the scheme be rejected, citing an increase in traffic through Sproughton and greater noise disturbance.

It described access to the site, which would be from a priority T-junction instead of the existing roundabout at the end of the off-slip, as "an extremely dangerous, hazardous and potentially lethal setting".

However in a report confirming the approval of the plans, council officers noted the absence of objection from Highways England and said there was no reason to refuse it road safety grounds.

In conclusion, the report said: "Where there are adverse impacts these do not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.

"The scheme represents sustainable development and therefore the recommendation is to grant planning permission."

There have not been any suggestions as to which companies will occupy the site, but the Euro Garages website lists its partners as Starbucks, Subway, KFC, Greggs, Spar, Burger King, BP, Esso and Shell.

Euro Garages Ltd has confirmed that the new service station will create 30 full-time jobs and 20 part-time jobs.

The outline permission has been granted with 25 conditions, which the development company will need to satisfy before construction begins. These include a construction management plan and a traffic management plan.