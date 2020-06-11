E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
A14 off slip closed after car comes off road into ditch

PUBLISHED: 06:34 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:34 11 June 2020

The vehicle left the road and went in a ditch on the A14 off slip at junction 61 eastbound near Morrisons. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A slip road off the A14 in Felixstowe has been closed by police after a car came off the road early this morning.

Suffolk police were called at 5.19am to reports that a single vehicle had left the road at junction 61 eastbound near Morrisons.

There have been no injuries reported and the motorist does not require ambulance care or travel to hospital.

Recovery has been called for the vehicle and officers remain on the scene.

Traffic is building in the area.

