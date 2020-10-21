Woman left with chest injuries after crash on A14 slip road

Paramedics from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) attended the scene of the crash on the A14 slip road in Whitehouse. Picture: SARS SARS

A woman was taken to hospital after suffering chest injuries following a crash between a car and a van on an A14 slip road.

The collision happened shortly after 3.30pm on the off slip road in Whitehouse, Ipswich yesterday, October 20.

The slip road was closed while paramedics treated a female casualty.

The woman was assessed at the scene before being transported to hospital by ambulance to receive further treatment.

A spokesperson from emergency medical charity SARS, said: “A volunteer critical care paramedic, from the emergency medical charity SARS was mobilised to assist the East of England Ambulance Service at a road traffic collision on the A14 Whitehouse slip road in Ipswich yesterday afternoon.

“The incident involved a van and a car and occurred at around 15.35.

“The SARS CCP assessed a female patient at the scene who had suffered chest injuries.

“The patient was given specialist pain-relieving drugs by the SARS CCP who later accompanied her to hospital by land ambulance.”