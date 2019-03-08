E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
No end in sight for A14 speed limit at Claydon

PUBLISHED: 12:14 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 14 August 2019

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Restrictions put in place following a serious crash at Claydon are set to continue until a 'comprehensive' repair is completed.

The crash, which happened on July 28, saw a lorry plunge from the A14 through barriers and onto the carriageway below.

Now, almost three weeks later, a temporary barrier and a speed restriction of 50mph remains in place at junction 52 on the major dual carriageway.

A Highways England spokesman said: "Safety is Highways England's top priority. The lorry crash on July 28 caused extensive damage to the bridge barrier on the A14, and so a 50mph speed limit and temporary barrier were put in place until the main safety barrier could be repaired fully.

"After a detailed inspection, our operatives have concluded that a comprehensive repair is required. As this is a complex repair, we are working on designing this and choosing the best date to do it to minimise inconvenience for road users."

The crash is one of three similar crashes in recent months, with a lorry precariously hanging over the edge of the Copdock Interchange in June and a car ploughing through barriers on the A11 onto the A14 in August.

