Man in his 20s died in A14 Audi crash
PUBLISHED: 12:07 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 05 January 2020
Archant
Police have confirmed this afternoon that a man in his 20s was the victim of a collision on the A14 overnight.
The collision took place at around 11.10pm on Saturday, January 4 on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at Sproughton.
The driver, a man in his 20s, was the sole occupant of the car, a grey Audi A5, which left the carriageway and collided with a grass bank.
He died at the scene of the collision.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Anyone who witnessed the manor of driving of the subject vehicle or who witnessed the incident is asked to come forward with information, quoting CAD number SC-05012020-357."
Those with any information are asked to contact police on 101 or by emailing peter.partridge@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.