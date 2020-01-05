Video

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK ADAM KIRK

Police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore, has sent his condolences to the family of a man who died last night when his car crashed into a verge on the A14 at Sproughton.

Mr Passmore assured motorists the police would continue with their bid to improve road safety in Suffolk in the wake of the fatal accident which killed a man in his 20s.

He said: "I am sad to hear of the fatality on the A14 on Saturday, particularly as it's the start of the new year.

"As always I send my condolences to the friends and family of the driver.

"Such tragedies as this on Suffolk's roads remind all of us of how critical it is to do everything possible to improve road safety in Suffolk."

He added: "I understand the investigation into this is ongoing.

Suffolk police were called to the Sproughton stretch of the A14 at 11.15pm on Saturday following reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the man had died.

The A14 was closed eastbound between J53 at Whitehouse and J55 at Copdock for more than six hours as they investigated the crash scene.

Highways England put a diversion in place during the closure and re-opened the road at around 6am on Sunday.

Police confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the man was aged in his 20s and was the sole occupant in the car at the time of the accident.

Officers believe that the car, a grey Audi A5, left the carriageway and collided with a grass bank.

The man is the first person to die on Suffolk's roads this year, following 26 fatalities in 2019, including four on the A14.

Last week, police revealed this had increased from 18 in 2018.

Mr Passmore said he remained committed to continuing working with police to bring down the number of accidents on Suffolk's roads.

Suffolk police are asking anyone with information about the collision or who may have seen the car prior to the accident to come forward.

Those with any information should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting the CAD number SC-05012020-357, or via email.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously with any information on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.