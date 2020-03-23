A14 motorist to appear in court after allegedly speeding at 117mph

A motorist will appear in court after a car was allegedly recorded speeding nearly 50mph over the limit on the A14.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a vehicle on the westbound carriageway at Sproughton on Sunday after it was tracked at 117mph.

The national speed limit on the A14 is 70mph.

The driver of the car was reported and is set to appear in court.