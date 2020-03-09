E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Delays for drivers on A14 following collision

PUBLISHED: 07:47 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:42 09 March 2020

Police were called to the scene shortly before 7.30am

Police were called to the scene shortly before 7.30am Picture: JAMES BASS

Motorists faced delays on the A14 this morning following a collision near Stowmarket.

The crash happened on the westbound carriageway of the road at Haughley.

Police were called to the scene at 7.24am.

The incident is thought to have occurred after a lorry suffered a mechanical fault and led to a subsequent collision nearby.

It is not yet clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The vehicles involved were moved into a lay-by at about 7.50am allowing traffic to return to normal.

