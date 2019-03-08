Sunshine and Showers

A14 closed after lorry leaves road and crashes onto roundabout below

PUBLISHED: 20:34 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:43 28 July 2019

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Paula Elizabeth Irvine 07971 313448

A stretch of the A14 has been closed to traffic following a serious crash involving a lorry.

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINEThe scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

The eastbound carriageway of the road was closed from Needham Market approaching Claydon, where the collision happened shortly before 6pm.

A lorry was said to have left the carriageway at the Claydon interchange and collided with the exit slip road roundabout.

Four fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds stations were sent to the scene.

It is understood the lorry crashed through a barrier on the A14 and onto the roundabout below.

The crash happened at the junction for Claydon Picture: GOOGLEThe crash happened at the junction for Claydon Picture: GOOGLE

The driver's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

