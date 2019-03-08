A14 closed after lorry leaves road and crashes onto roundabout below

A stretch of the A14 has been closed to traffic following a serious crash involving a lorry.

The eastbound carriageway of the road was closed from Needham Market approaching Claydon, where the collision happened shortly before 6pm.

A lorry was said to have left the carriageway at the Claydon interchange and collided with the exit slip road roundabout.

Four fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds stations were sent to the scene.

It is understood the lorry crashed through a barrier on the A14 and onto the roundabout below.

The driver's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.