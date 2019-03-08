Sunshine and Showers

Lorry sheds load of ball bearings at the Copdock Interchange

PUBLISHED: 09:36 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 18 March 2019

A1214. Picture: GOOGLE

A1214. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

Commuters faced long delays this morning after a lorry shed its load of ball bearings at the Copdock interchange.

The incident happened on the A1214 after 6am, and the road was closed while officers cleared the scene.

Traffic backed up along the A12 in both directions, as well as the A14, as commuters made their way into Ipswich.

The bearings were 2mm in diameter, causing a safety risk for cars who were travelling along the busy road, which connects the Suffolk town to the A14 and the A12.

The road has now reopened and traffic is flowing well.

The lorry is still blocking part of Scrivener Drive, just off the A1214, while recovery is organised.

One lane of the road is closed for a short stretch while the lorry is removed.

Suffolk Constabulary officers remain on scene and are directing traffic.

