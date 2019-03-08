E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Broken down lorry causing rush hour delays on A14

PUBLISHED: 08:45 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 27 September 2019

A broken down lorry is causing long delays on the A14 between Sproughton and Copdock Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A broken down lorry is causing long delays on the A14 between Sproughton and Copdock Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A broken down lorry on the A14 is causing long rush hour delays.

Emergency services were called to the scene between junction 54 at Sproughton and junction 55 at Copdock shortly before 8am Friday, September 27.

It was originally believed that the truck was on fire after smoke appeared from its tyres.

Three fire engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were despatched to the scene, although stepped down at 8.12am.

Lane one of two remains blocked as police await recovery for the vehicle.

Traffic is currently stretching three miles back to Claydon.

