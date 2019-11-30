A14 re-opens after pothole saw one lane shut on Orwell Bridge

A pothole has forced a partial closure of the Orwell Bridge this morning Picture: ARCHANT

The A14 is now back open over the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich after a pothole forced it to close.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highways officers were called to repair the hole, which was 1ft across and 6in deep, and described as "safety critical".

Police were at the scene and one lane was closed.

Traffic was heavy with queues back to the Copdock Interchange as a result.

Highways England tweeted: "A14 Eastbound from J56 to J57, a safety critical pothole has been found in lane 1. Lane 1 has been closed for the pothole to be filled."

In an updated post, they said: "Cleared: Pothole has been filled and all lanes are now open for safe travel."

It comes after a blocked drain caused major problems on the A14 earlier in the week.