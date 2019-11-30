E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Updated

A14 re-opens after pothole saw one lane shut on Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 09:26 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 30 November 2019

A pothole has forced a partial closure of the Orwell Bridge this morning Picture: ARCHANT

A pothole has forced a partial closure of the Orwell Bridge this morning Picture: ARCHANT

The A14 is now back open over the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich after a pothole forced it to close.

Highways officers were called to repair the hole, which was 1ft across and 6in deep, and described as "safety critical".

Police were at the scene and one lane was closed.

Traffic was heavy with queues back to the Copdock Interchange as a result.

Highways England tweeted: "A14 Eastbound from J56 to J57, a safety critical pothole has been found in lane 1. Lane 1 has been closed for the pothole to be filled."

In an updated post, they said: "Cleared: Pothole has been filled and all lanes are now open for safe travel."

It comes after a blocked drain caused major problems on the A14 earlier in the week.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Subway set to return to town centre - four months after closure

A well-known brand is set to return to a Suffolk high street Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man dies suddenly at Ipswich home

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Subway set to return to town centre - four months after closure

A well-known brand is set to return to a Suffolk high street Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man dies suddenly at Ipswich home

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A14 re-opens after pothole saw one lane shut on Orwell Bridge

A pothole has forced a partial closure of the Orwell Bridge this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man charged with nine child sex offences to appear in court

Lee Arthurs, of London Road, Ipswich, will appear at Ipswich Crown Court in January Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed: How much your rail fares will go up by next year

Rail fares are due to go up again next year Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New proposals for 30 homes outside Ipswich

The homes could be built off Levington Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist injured officer as he tried to evade police

The incident happened near the forecourt of Lings Motorcycles in Foxhall Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists