Cyclist airflifted to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after A14 Trimley roundabout crash

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 26 November 2020

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after the crash at the roundabout with the junction of the A14 eastbound off-slip, in Trimley St Martin. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital with “serious injuries” after being involved in a collision with a lorry - meaning the A14 Trimley roundabout junction will be closed for several hours.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Kirton Road, at the roundabout with the junction of the A14 eastbound off-slip, in Trimley St Martin.

MORE: Serious crash closes A14 slip road at Trimley roundabout

Suffolk police said the cyclist has been flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, by air ambulance with serious injuries.

Junction 59 of the A14 is currently completely closed, with no access to the slip roads either eastbound or westbound.

This is expected to remain in place until late afternoon.

Traffic was earlier seen queuing on the Trimley flyover

Any witnesses to the collision – including anyone who may have dashcam footage – is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Martlesham police headquarters on 101, quoting CAD 98 of November 26.

