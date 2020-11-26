E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Serious crash closes A14 slip road at Trimley roundabout

PUBLISHED: 12:14 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 26 November 2020

A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have closed the A14 exit slip road at Trimley St Martin following a serious crash.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they were called to the serious accident at the roundabout on Kirton Road, shortly after 10.45am this morning.

The A14 eastbound exit slip road at junction 59 for Trimley is closed as a result.

Traffic is queuing on the Trimley flyover and an air ambulance is understood to also be in attendance.

