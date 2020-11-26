Serious crash closes A14 slip road at Trimley roundabout
PUBLISHED: 12:14 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 26 November 2020
Police have closed the A14 exit slip road at Trimley St Martin following a serious crash.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said they were called to the serious accident at the roundabout on Kirton Road, shortly after 10.45am this morning.
The A14 eastbound exit slip road at junction 59 for Trimley is closed as a result.
Traffic is queuing on the Trimley flyover and an air ambulance is understood to also be in attendance.
