Serious crash closes A14 slip road at Trimley roundabout

A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have closed the A14 exit slip road at Trimley St Martin following a serious crash.

#A14 eastbound exit slip at #Trimley J59 is closed due to a serious collision. @NSRAPT — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) November 26, 2020

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they were called to the serious accident at the roundabout on Kirton Road, shortly after 10.45am this morning.

The A14 eastbound exit slip road at junction 59 for Trimley is closed as a result.

Traffic is queuing on the Trimley flyover and an air ambulance is understood to also be in attendance.

Stay with us for more on this breaking news story.