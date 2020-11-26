News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Serious crash closes A14 slip road at Trimley roundabout

Sophie Barnett

Published: 12:14 PM November 26, 2020    Updated: 8:44 PM December 7, 2020
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have closed the A14 exit slip road at Trimley St Martin following a serious crash.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they were called to the serious accident at the roundabout on Kirton Road, shortly after 10.45am this morning.

LATEST: Cyclist airflifted to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after A14 Trimley roundabout crash

The A14 eastbound exit slip road at junction 59 for Trimley is closed as a result.

Traffic is queuing on the Trimley flyover and an air ambulance is understood to also be in attendance.

Stay with us for more on this breaking news story.

