Published: 6:10 PM December 16, 2020

The westbound carriageway of the A14 has been closed at the Copdock interchange while the situation is assessed by firefighters.

The A14 westbound carriageway has been temporarily closed while firefighters deal with a car fire.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 5.23pm today (Wednesday, December 16) to reports a car had caught on fire on the slip road at the Copdock interchange.

All occupants of the car got out safely, however the car is believed to have a full tank of fuel and smoke is drifting over the carriageway.

As a precaution, the westbound carriageway has been temporarily closed while firefighters assess the situation.

Two crews from Princes Street arrived at the scene by 5.43pm and are hoping to release traffic as soon as possible.

However, tailbacks have mounted up as far as the Orwell Bridge already.