A14 closure after car catches on fire at Copdock interchange

Holly Hume

Published: 6:10 PM December 16, 2020   
A14 westbound closed at Copdock interchange after car fire

The westbound carriageway of the A14 has been closed at the Copdock interchange while the situation is assessed by firefighters. - Credit: Archant

The A14 westbound carriageway has been temporarily closed while firefighters deal with a car fire.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 5.23pm today (Wednesday, December 16) to reports a car had caught on fire on the slip road at the Copdock interchange.

All occupants of the car got out safely, however the car is believed to have a full tank of fuel and smoke is drifting over the carriageway.

As a precaution, the westbound carriageway has been temporarily closed while firefighters assess the situation. 

Two crews from Princes Street arrived at the scene by 5.43pm and are hoping to release traffic as soon as possible.

However, tailbacks have mounted up as far as the Orwell Bridge already.

