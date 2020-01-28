Breaking

Major delays as two lorries collide on A14 near Orwell Bridge and four vehicles crash near Copdock interchange

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two lorries have collided on the A14 near the Orwell Bridge - in a similar location to where a collision between two lorries caused traffic chaos last Tuesday.

Police were called to the westbound A14 near the Shell filling station between the Nacton junction and the Orwell Bridge at 7.54am.

The crash happened in almost the same location as a collision which closed the westbound carriageway between junction 57 at Nacton Heath and junction 56 at Wherstead for several hours last Tuesday.

The AA reports traffic queuing for three miles, with congestion back to almost J58 - the Seven Hills interchange - due to one lane being blocked.

A second collision took place between a van and three cars between junctions 54 for Sproughton and 55 for the Copdock interchange.

One lane of the westbound carriageway was left blocked by the vehicles involved and due to scattered debris from the collision.

Meanwhile, a broken down lorry caused some disruption on the westbound carriageway at Felixstowe, near the Dock Spur roundabout.