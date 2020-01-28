E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Major delays as two lorries collide on A14 near Orwell Bridge and four vehicles crash near Copdock interchange

PUBLISHED: 08:11 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 28 January 2020

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two lorries have collided on the A14 near the Orwell Bridge - in a similar location to where a collision between two lorries caused traffic chaos last Tuesday.

Police were called to the westbound A14 near the Shell filling station between the Nacton junction and the Orwell Bridge at 7.54am.

The crash happened in almost the same location as a collision which closed the westbound carriageway between junction 57 at Nacton Heath and junction 56 at Wherstead for several hours last Tuesday.

The AA reports traffic queuing for three miles, with congestion back to almost J58 - the Seven Hills interchange - due to one lane being blocked.

A second collision took place between a van and three cars between junctions 54 for Sproughton and 55 for the Copdock interchange.

One lane of the westbound carriageway was left blocked by the vehicles involved and due to scattered debris from the collision.

Meanwhile, a broken down lorry caused some disruption on the westbound carriageway at Felixstowe, near the Dock Spur roundabout.

Most Read

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Major delays as two lorries collide on A14 near Orwell Bridge and four vehicles crash near Copdock interchange

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New independent bookshop opening in Ipswich

Shop owner Andrew Marsh outside the property on Ipswich's Dial Lane

Suspected class A drugs and hundreds in cash seized in Ipswich BMW search

Cash thought to be in the region of £500 seized alongside 50-70 wraps of suspected Class A drugs in raid of BMW. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Major delays as two lorries collide on A14 near Orwell Bridge and four vehicles crash near Copdock interchange

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New independent bookshop opening in Ipswich

Shop owner Andrew Marsh outside the property on Ipswich's Dial Lane

Suspected class A drugs and hundreds in cash seized in Ipswich BMW search

Cash thought to be in the region of £500 seized alongside 50-70 wraps of suspected Class A drugs in raid of BMW. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Major delays as two lorries collide on A14 near Orwell Bridge and four vehicles crash near Copdock interchange

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: Enjoy Woolfenden while you can, plus my Town superstitions

Luke Woolfenden is congratulated by skipper Luke Chambers after scoring to give Town a 1-0 lead late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Car chase saw speeds ‘of up to 100mph’

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

When my daughter died NHS managers ‘concocted a plan’

Averil Hart was just 19 when she died. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

County celebrates bumper rise in start-ups in 2019 – despite ‘turbulent’ year

Vegan cafe owner Allison Knight, one of hundreds of people to set up in business in 2019 in Suffolk Picture: ALLISON KNIGHT
Drive 24