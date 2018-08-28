Motorcyclist injured in A14 crash

Police and paramadics worked at the scene of a collision involving a motorcyclist Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

A motorcyclist was injured after a collision on the A14, with an oil spill causing traffic to build.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene around 12.50pm on December 5 to reports of a collision involving a motorbike near Trimley St Mary and the Dockspur roundabout on the A14.

When emergency services arrived and closed both lanes, they found the motorcyclist had left the carriageway and oil was on the westbound carriageway.

Officers have confirmed the motorcyclist sustained injuries. The extent of these is not yet known.

Both lanes of the road have now reopened.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We were called at 12.47pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the A14 in Trimley.

“We sent an ambulance officer and an ambulance, which took one patient to hospital for further treatment.”