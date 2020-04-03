Lorry windscreen smashed by object thrown from A14 bridge near Ipswich

The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police are appealing for information after an object was thrown from a bridge and broke the windscreen of a lorry travelling along the A14 near Ipswich.

The incident happened at junction 56 of the A14 for Wherstead, near the Orwell Bridge, at about 11.46am on Tuesday, March 31.

Police were called by the driver of a lorry from the slip road just beyond the Wherstead bridge on the eastbound carriageway.

The driver reported an object, possibly a brick, had been thrown from the bridge by a white male wearing a black hooded top.

Police said the suspect ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

The window of the lorry was damaged by the object but no one was reported to have been hurt.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information which may help locate the person responsible.

If you can assist, call 101 quoting reference number 37/18953/20.