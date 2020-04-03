E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Lorry windscreen smashed by object thrown from A14 bridge near Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 14:50 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 03 April 2020

The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police are appealing for information after an object was thrown from a bridge and broke the windscreen of a lorry travelling along the A14 near Ipswich.

The incident happened at junction 56 of the A14 for Wherstead, near the Orwell Bridge, at about 11.46am on Tuesday, March 31.

Police were called by the driver of a lorry from the slip road just beyond the Wherstead bridge on the eastbound carriageway.

You may also want to watch:

The driver reported an object, possibly a brick, had been thrown from the bridge by a white male wearing a black hooded top.

Police said the suspect ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

The window of the lorry was damaged by the object but no one was reported to have been hurt.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information which may help locate the person responsible.

If you can assist, call 101 quoting reference number 37/18953/20.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

14 coronavirus deaths at Ipswich Hospital were not reported due to ‘admin error’

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Teenager hurt in knife-point robbery – less than an hour after latest Suffolk armed robbery

The incident happened in Alexandra Park in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

14 coronavirus deaths at Ipswich Hospital were not reported due to ‘admin error’

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Teenager hurt in knife-point robbery – less than an hour after latest Suffolk armed robbery

The incident happened in Alexandra Park in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

14 coronavirus deaths at Ipswich Hospital were not reported due to ‘admin error’

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Lorry windscreen smashed by object thrown from A14 bridge near Ipswich

The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New figures show number of people going into Ipswich town centre during lockdown

The number of people in Ipswich town centre has fallen dramatically. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Queen to address nation over coronavirus outbreak

The Queen is to speak to the nation about the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

More than 650 people die from coronavirus in one day, national figures confirm

A record number of coronavirus deaths has been recorded in one day in the UK, the government has confirmed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24