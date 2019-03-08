E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Drink driving lorry driver found travelling without headlights on A14 is jailed

PUBLISHED: 14:48 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 14 August 2019

Vitalijus Krivenokas, of no fixed abode, has been jailed after being found four times the legal alcohol limit on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Vitalijus Krivenokas, of no fixed abode, has been jailed after being found four times the legal alcohol limit on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A lorry driver found swerving across the A14 with no headlights on has been jailed after being found to be four times the legal alcohol limit.

Vitalijus Krivenokas, of no fixed abode, was stopped by police in Ransomes Way, Ipswich, after an alarmed member of the public witnessed him driving on the eastbound A14 near Claydon at 8.40pm.

Officers caught up with the lorry at Wherstead and found him swerving across the road with no illuminated headlights on.

The 35-year-old failed a roadside breath test on Friday, August 9, providing a reading of 139 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was arrested at the scene and brought to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where he was found to have 140 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath - making him four times the legal limit.

Appearing at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 12, Krivenokas pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without motor insurance. He was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment, disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay £105 in costs and a victim surcharge of £122.

PC Byron Hearsum, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, thanked the public for reporting his erratic driving to the police.

He said: "Vitalijus Krivenokas showed complete disregard for the lives of other road users - and himself - when he got behind the wheel of his lorry, having consumed a significant amount of alcohol making him four times the legal limit of alcohol.

We are grateful to the member of the public who reported him to police."

Drink driving is one of the "fatal four", with those found to be driving twice the legal limit said to be at least 30 times more likely to cause a crash than someone sober.

PC Hearsum added: "Drink and drug driving is one of the "fatal four" offences which makes people more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision; alongside speeding, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt. Enforcing these offences is part of our daily business in the Roads and Armed Policing Team and we all believe passionately in catching those people who are prepared to risk lives and we will continue to work to make our roads safe for all users."

