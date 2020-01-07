Long delays over Orwell Bridge after vans crash on A14

There are long delays over the Orwell Bridge after two vans crashed closing a lane on the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Archant

A lane is closed on the A14 after a crash between two vans causing long delays over the Orwell Bridge.

The police were called to reports of the collision on the westbound carriageway between junction 55 at Copdock and junction 56 at Wherstead shortly before 5pm today.

Officers arrived to that find two vans had collided, blocking the outside lane.

The ambulance service has also been called however it is not believed that anyone was seriously injured in the crash.

The lane remains blocked and officers remain on scene to wait for recovery to remove both vehicles.

The lane closure is causing traffic chaos along the A14 during rush hour.

Cars are queuing back for miles with the traffic causing delays over the Orwell Bridge back to junction 58 at Seven Hills.

Two fire crews was called to the scene, one from Ipswich East and one from Princes Street after it was thought that one of the vehicles was on fire.

However they had both left the scene by 5.25pm.

More to follow.