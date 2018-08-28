Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Half-way there for work on new A14 linking East Anglia to midlands

PUBLISHED: 12:01 27 November 2018

The new bridge takes shape over the Great Ouse river. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The new bridge takes shape over the Great Ouse river. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

The £1.5bn project that will transform journeys between East Anglia, the midlands and north of England reaches its half way point this week.

Up to 2,700 staff are working on the project on most days. Picture; HIGHWAYS ENGLANDUp to 2,700 staff are working on the project on most days. Picture; HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Main construction on a project to upgrade 21 miles of the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon started in November 2016 and is on target to be completed by December 2020.

The improved road should remove a notorious bottleneck on the main route between the port of Felixstowe and many of its customers – but the work has delayed drivers.

Since work started, more than eight million working hours have gone into the project, and eight million cubic metres of earthworks have been moved across the site.

Nine new bridges will have opened to traffic by the end of the year and construction is well underway on 25 more. Along the way, the project team has started delivering extensive protection for the environment and uncovered astonishing archaeological finds which shine new light on thousands of years of history.

The new road is taking shape at its junction with the A1 at Huntingdon. Picture; HIGHWAYS ENGLANDThe new road is taking shape at its junction with the A1 at Huntingdon. Picture; HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Highways England Project Director David Bray said: “Our amazing team has been working incredibly hard to deliver this upgraded A14, and most days we have up to 2,700 staff working across more than 20 miles to build the new roads and bridges that are needed.

“This is the biggest road building project currently taking place in the country and yet drivers will only see around a quarter of it from the existing road at present.

“We know drivers can be frustrated by roadworks, particularly when they’re in place for a long time, but we’re delighted to announce at this two-year anniversary that we’re on time and on budget, having completed more than 50 per cent of the work, to get this new road opened for drivers by the end of 2020.”

The project team has worked hard to keep traffic flowing through the roadworks, leaving all lanes open to traffic during the day, with extra restrictions, when needed, in place overnight and at weekends.

The new bridge at Swavesey in Cambridgeshire. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLANDThe new bridge at Swavesey in Cambridgeshire. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

In recent weeks, a new bridge over the A14 at Swavesey has opened to traffic, and an old bridge demolished.

Two massive new bridges at Bar Hill at the Cambridge end of the route were also moved into place during a weekend operation in September, having been pre-fabricated next to the A14.

Topic Tags:

Seven things you can feed ducks instead of bread

48 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Keep the ducks happy and healthy Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Ipswich Borough Council have asked visitors to Christchurch Park to stop feeding the ducks bread.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

55 minutes ago Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

11:08 Jake Foxford
The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police in Ipswich have some tongue-in-cheek tips for drug dealers in the town - put the hours in at the gym or risk getting caught.

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

10:24 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Books for Schools - As £20,000 giveaway gathers pace, reading is more vital than ever for children

07:30 Judy Rimmer
Hillside Primary School is busy collecting tokens for the Books For Schools Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our £20,000 big Books for Schools giveaway is gathering pace, with bonus tokens in your newspapers this week. So just how vital is it for schools to get their hands on new books?

‘Let it snow?’ No thanks! Suffolk business leader braces himself for Brexit and bad weather

07:30 Jessica Hill
Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After being badly affected by last winter’s ‘Beast from the East,’ the last thing that John Breheny, the chairman of the Breheny Group, wants to see this Christmas is snow.

Half-way there for work on new A14 linking East Anglia to midlands

16 minutes ago Paul Geater
The new bridge takes shape over the Great Ouse river. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The £1.5bn project that will transform journeys between East Anglia, the midlands and north of England reaches its half way point this week.

Drivers urged to take care as Met Office issues fog warning

06:57 Michael Steward
The Orwell Bridge disappearing into the fog Picture: MARK NUNN

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog this morning which could make conditions difficult for motorists during the rush hour.

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

05:30 Tom Potter
Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

An impatient driver has been handed six penalty points for jumping the red lights of a Suffolk level crossing as barriers began to descend.

Christmas Fair at Holywells Park

05:00 Mark Langford
Holywell Park Christmas Fayre

Holywells Park in Ipswich will be helping people get into the festive spirit with a Christmas Fair on Saturday December 8.

Most read

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Cornhill fountains to be turned off until spring

You won't see the Cornhill fountains in action again until the spring. Picture: LYNNE MORTIMER

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

A rum and reggae festival is coming to a venue near you

Rum & Reggae Festival set to come to East Anglia in 2019 Picture: RUM AND REGGAE

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide