Did you see the silent protest in Ipswich town centre?

PUBLISHED: 19:45 19 October 2019

Over 40 people gathered in Ipswich to protest against modern slavery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Over 40 people gathered in Ipswich to protest against modern slavery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Dozens of activists marched through Ipswich town centre in silence on Saturday to raise awareness of an important issue.

Over 40 people gathered in Ipswich to protest against modern slavery. Picture: Victoria PertusaOver 40 people gathered in Ipswich to protest against modern slavery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The A21 Walk for Freedom saw protestors, who were dressed in all black and were in complete silence, march around the town centre and waterfront for an hour on Saturday morning.

A21, an organisation opposed to human trafficking and modern slavery, describe themselves as "the abolitionists of the 21st century".

Similar marches to the Ipswich protest took place all over the world on Saturday.

Hannah Aria, who created signs for the protest, said: "We were shocked to realise that the global issue of human trafficking is very real in our own town. It's a huge problem hidden in plain sight.

The A21 protest against modern slavery was held in silence. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe A21 protest against modern slavery was held in silence. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"We wanted to do something to raise awareness about modern slavery and support A21 to rescue and support victims of this crime."

Nazima Abulkhairi, who also marched to raise awareness, added: "I feel as if I've been a small, but significant, part of highlighting the important issue of human trafficking which, sadly, affects where we live."

