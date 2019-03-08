Video

LOOK: Pictures show stunning hidden world behind the doors of the ark at Ipswich waterfront

The 70m vessel, a replica of Noah's Ark, is owned by Dutch TV producer Aad Peters. It tells Bible stories through wooden sculptures Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Archant

Pictures have shown the incredible world hidden inside the gigantic ark currently moored at Ipswich waterfront.

Telling Biblical stories onboard a replica of Noah's Ark, Dutchman Aad Peters has brought his 70m vessel to Ipswich for three months Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Telling Biblical stories onboard a replica of Noah's Ark, Dutchman Aad Peters has brought his 70m vessel to Ipswich for three months Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

From the outside, it is a dark, towering ship looming in front of the clouds in a cold, blustery dock.

But inside - thanks to the equally quirky and impressive mastermind of Dutchman Aad Peters - there is something quite different.

No stranger to storytelling, the artist, television and theatre producer attempts to question the way people look at fact and fiction in his floating museum - posing the idea that anything is possible.

From wooden statues of Noah riding a scooter with a ram's head for handlebars, King Solomon brandishing his sword and a live snake and Koi Carp, Mr Peters eccentric way to tell the story of the bible is as striking as it is thought-provoking.

The ark at Ipswich waterfront is full of striking statues made from olive wood Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN The ark at Ipswich waterfront is full of striking statues made from olive wood Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Mr Peters said he chose to moor the ark in Ipswich due to the town's "open-minded character" and his desire to bring people together during Brexit.

Mr Peters added: "I felt it's sad that these stories aren't there anymore - I've worked in more than 60 countries, and if you know you're own story it's much easier to talk to other people who have their own. I am as story teller, and this is a story ship."

Split across four floors, the museum is not affiliated with any religious group - instead, according to Mr Peters, giving people the choice to believe whatever they want to believe.

Dutchman Aad Peters has brought his replica of Noah's Ark to Ipswich docks for three months Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Dutchman Aad Peters has brought his replica of Noah's Ark to Ipswich docks for three months Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

He said: "I don't go into the religion, I go into the stories and let the stories do their job.

"For me, religion is something very personal, but a story is a story - here we separate the two different things."

Built in 2010 by carpenter and evangelist Johan Huibers, the ark is built to half the size of the specifications in the bible, and proved a tricky task to transport to the UK last week.

Mr Peters said: "This is the only floating ark in the world and it is extremely beautiful - but more than that it is an opportunity to bring people together and simply discuss life."

Noah's wife with caged birds in her chest, onboard the replica of Noah's Ark - a floating museum which is docked in Ipswich for the next three months Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Noah's wife with caged birds in her chest, onboard the replica of Noah's Ark - a floating museum which is docked in Ipswich for the next three months Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Having previously been to Germany, Denmark and Norway, the boat has again been hot in the public eye.

Local businessman Kevin Barber said: "This is a great opportunity show how aspirational Ipswich is as a town. Not only will it help our community, it will also help our local economy which is a fantastic thing."

Adult tickets are priced at £16.50, with children between four and 14 at £9.50 and discounts available for family tickets. A further 20% discount is available on Mondays.

The ark is set to remain at its spot at Orwell Quay for three months.

Dutchman Aad Peters inside his floating museum - a replica of Noah's Ark - which opens to visitors from November 15 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Dutchman Aad Peters inside his floating museum - a replica of Noah's Ark - which opens to visitors from November 15 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

One of the quirky displays inside the huge 70m vessel, a replica of Noah's Ark, which has docked in Ipswich for three months Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY One of the quirky displays inside the huge 70m vessel, a replica of Noah's Ark, which has docked in Ipswich for three months Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

