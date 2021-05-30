Family's appeal for Suffolk Mind in memory of Ipswich teenager nears £10k
- Credit: Desai family
An appeal to raise charity funds in memory of an Ipswich teenager whose body was found in the River Orwell has reached almost £10,000.
Aayush Desai was described as "kind, loving and full of life" by his father following his death in the early hours of Tuesday, May 18.
The 17-year-old Colchester Royal Grammar School student's death is not being treated as suspicious, and an inquest will be held into the circumstances in due course.
His family launched an appeal in his memory to raise funds for Suffolk Mind – to help prevent further tragedies.
Following his eldest child's death, Dr Pravin Desai, a paediatric cardiologist at Ipswich Hospital, said Aayush was "a very loving boy", who had been very focussed on helping the planet.
Aayush was studying four AS Levels — maths, advanced maths, computer science and physics, and hoped to pursue a career in computer science
Dr Desai's wife, Shilpa, worked alongside Suffolk Mind and completed some of the charity's courses while retraining in cognitive behavioural therapy.
The family decided to raise money in Aayush's memory to help other people who are struggling.
