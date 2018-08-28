Abba tribute act to headline Colchester Pride

Tribute act Abba Magic have been announced as the headline act for this year’s Colchester Pride 2019.

Tickets are now on sale to see the band perform at Firstsite in Colchester on Saturday June 29.

Colchester Pride 2019 (CP19) will see a host of other performers, fundraisers, quiz, music and film nights, across various venues in the town, including burlesque performer and compere Alice d’Lumiere and acrobats the Pink Ladies.

A spokesperson said: “CP19 will bring together some of the vast wealth of local music and cabaret acts, alongside nationally recognised artistes from the LGBTQ and cabaret scene, to stage a fully accessible and inclusive day of arts and education.”

The date of this year’s event has been chosen to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewell Riots in New York, a major milestone in the gay liberation movement.

For more details about CP19 go to the Colchester Pride website.