Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Abba tribute act to headline Colchester Pride

PUBLISHED: 11:14 26 January 2019

Tribute band Abba Magic, who are to headline Colchester Pride 2019

Tribute band Abba Magic, who are to headline Colchester Pride 2019

Archant

Tribute act Abba Magic have been announced as the headline act for this year’s Colchester Pride 2019.

Colchester Pride 2019Colchester Pride 2019

Tickets are now on sale to see the band perform at Firstsite in Colchester on Saturday June 29.

Colchester Pride 2019 (CP19) will see a host of other performers, fundraisers, quiz, music and film nights, across various venues in the town, including burlesque performer and compere Alice d’Lumiere and acrobats the Pink Ladies.

A spokesperson said: “CP19 will bring together some of the vast wealth of local music and cabaret acts, alongside nationally recognised artistes from the LGBTQ and cabaret scene, to stage a fully accessible and inclusive day of arts and education.”

The date of this year’s event has been chosen to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewell Riots in New York, a major milestone in the gay liberation movement.

For more details about CP19 go to the Colchester Pride website.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

MP urges M&S bosses to change their mind over Felixstowe store closure

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

A day in the life of a Copleston High School student back in 1977

A group of students at Copleston High School learning how to do needlework Picture:ARCHANT

What happened to the Urbo dockless bikes in Ipswich?

Urbo tweeted in July last year the bikes would return to Ipswich in September - but have not been heard from since. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman defies odds by becoming pregnant twice after being told she could not have children

Mum of two Hannah Carpenter was surprised when she became pregnant with both daughters after she was told she could not ger pregnant. Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHY

One in five children aged 10 and 11 in Ipswich are obese, figures reveal

Children at Britannia Primary School taking part in the Daily Mile initaive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists