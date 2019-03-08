Partly Cloudy

Heroic teenage first aid volunteer given key role at prestigious St Paul's Cathedral event

PUBLISHED: 15:14 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 06 June 2019

Left to right, Ann Cable, (St John Ambulance chief volunteer; Abigayle Driscoll, Suffolk District Cadet of the Year; Martin Houghton-Brown, St John Ambulance chief executive. Picture: Brian Aldrich Photography

A Kesgrave teenager and aspiring doctor has been given a prestigious role at national event as a thank you for her tireless efforts with a first aid charity.

Abigayle Driscoll plans to read medicine at university when she leaves school - but is already building up her experience as a volunteer with the St John Ambulance Cadet Unit in Ipswich, which is open to people aged between 10 and 17.

During her time as a volunteer, she has worked with others to create a social media project on Instagram and Twitter called Headstrong UK - designed to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

And have been selected as District Cadet of the Year in 2019 in Suffolk, the 16-year-old will now form part of a guard of honour at St Paul's Cathedral, London during the charity's St John's Day on June 22.

The day will include a service in the cathedral and a day of family-friendly activities in nearby Paternoster Square.

Abigayle said: "St John's Day in my opinion is a great way to celebrate being in St John Ambulance surrounded by so many amazing, inspirational people who have become a second family to me.

"Also, it's a privilege to be part of the Guard of Honour.

"This is my first year attending St John's Day and I'm looking forward to it. I can't wait to see all the other District Cadets of the Year from across the nation."

Up to 2,000 volunteers and staff from St John Ambulance are set to attend the event in the nation's capital, where people will be able to learn free first aid and get more information about the charity.

For more information on St John Ambulance, including how to make a donation, volunteering opportunities and details of training for the public, schools and businesses, visit www.sja.org.uk or call 08700 10 49 50.

