Second abnormal load on Suffolk’s roads in two days

The boat will be moving along the A11 and A14 before arriving in Ispwich (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Police are warning of traffic delays when a 44-tonne boat is moved from Norfolk to Ipswich.

The boat, which is 21.5 metres long, will be moved by road from Norfolk to Suffolk from 10am on Thursday, May 21, with a police escort.

The boat will be escorted from Oyster Yachts, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, to Fox’s Marina in Ipswich.

Suffolk police have warned of delays along this route from 10am.

The route will be as follows:

• Enters Suffolk via A11

• A14 westbound

• Turn around on A142 and return to the eastbound A14 carriageway

• Follow A14 to junction 55, Copdock Interchange

• A1214,

• A137 West End Road

• Into Wherstead Rd and following local roads to Fox’s Marina

The boat is being transported the day after an even larger load, a 55-tonne, 25-metre long boat, was moved across the region from Northamptonshire.