Delays expected as police prepare to escort huge boat to Ipswich Marina

A 25 metre boat will be brought to the Ipswich marina from Cambridge today. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Suffolk Police are preparing to escort a 25 metre boat through Suffolk to Ipswich Marina.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The vessel has already made its way from Oundle, in Northamptonshire to Cambridgeshire and officers from Suffolk will now take over, helping the boat reach its final destination.

Weighing 59 tonnes, the boat is 24.86 metres long, 5.25 metres wide and 5.2 metres high.

The abnormal load will take a route along the A1303, through Newmarket, along the B1506 and then down the A1214 and the A137, taking local roads to the site in Ipswich.

Delays are expected along some of the roads where the load will travel, especially when the load reaches smaller roads around Ipswich.