Tattoo parlour 'distraught' over alleged lockdown breaches

Published: 7:23 PM February 5, 2021

A tattoo parlour in Ipswich has been served with a council prohibition notice after being accused of breaching lockdown restrictions, something the owner denies.

Ipswich Borough Council claimed Abrakadavra Tattoo Art Club in Upper Orwell Street was continuing to trade despite coronavirus regulations.

The prohibition notice, served yesterday, obliges them to cease close-contact services, however, owner Jorge Becerra said the business was never open to customers in the first place.

He said: "We have not been tattooing customers and have not been caught doing so.

"I invited a lady from the council to see what we were doing and she wrongly assumed that included doing tattoos.

"We have been printing artwork to sell online as it is one of our only ways of making any money at the moment and have had no customers in premises.

"We are extremely distraught and upset to get this notice and will be appealing it with the council."

Mr Becerra denies any wrongdoing and is keen to clear the name of the business.

The premises is the second in Ipswich to receive such a notice this week, as Solea Beauty Salon was served with the same instructions on Monday.

Council workers had received evidence that the shop was continuing to trade despite the national lockdown, but the owner maintains it was a misunderstanding.

Councillor Alasdair Ross, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for community protection, said: “I am pleased that just about all businesses in the town who are not allowed to open during lockdown are remaining shut.

"I am disappointed one or two are flouting the law but we will not be ignoring the rules as the issuing of this notice shows.

"It is not worth it for businesses to open when they are not allowed; we will stop them and, if necessary, take further action.”