Sashay Away! Popular drag show coming to Ipswich on 2021 UK tour

A dazzling drag show hoping to make you 'forget all your troubles for just one night' is set to visit Ipswich this summer, as part of a nationwide tour which has already sold out in several locations.

Absolutely Dragulous mother-daughter drag duo Marilyn and Amanda Fockhard — who off stage are a married couple — will be performing at the Westgate Ward Social Club in August for an evening of comedy, lip synchs and choreographed routines.

Venues in Bath, Aylesbury, Stratford Upon Avon and Stanway Village Hall in Colchester have sold out already, with limited tickets available for other locations.

The show aims to "make you laugh, forget all your troubles for just one night and allow you to escape the real world".

'Mother' of the drag duo Marilyn said: "I started Absolutely Dragulous to spread some much needed cheer and laughter. 2020 has ben such a bad year and no matter what has been thrown at us, we have overcome it.

"We are proud to be 100% Covid secure — we have temperature checks upon arrival and strict one way systems.

"All government guidance has been read and followed, we have also been working closely with local councils and police forces to make sure all guidance is followed and correct.

"Our show is 100% safe and seeing the joy we have put onto peoples faces has been amazing."

Amanda added: "I am so proud to be one of the CEOs of this amazing company — we went on tour in 2020 and the response we had was overwhelming.

"All we want to do is provide some much needed laughter and cheer in a time where we are all deeply saddened and worried.

"Seeing everybody staying safe and enjoying themselves with smiles on their faces and laughing is why we do this."

The iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race is also opening a huge UK tour at Ipswich's Regent Theatre in February.

After a phenomenal amount of interest a second date in April has also been added to the roster.

The Absolutely Dragulous show will take place on Friday, August 20, this year at the Westgate Ward Social Club.

Tickets for the event can be bought here.