Dramatic turnaround sees Chantry Academy earn ‘good’ Ofsted rating

Head teacher of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha is thrilled with their 'good' Ofsted report Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Staff and students at Chantry Academy in Ipswich are celebrating after earning a ‘good’ grade from Ofsted - its second rise in rating in three years.

The school, in Mallard Way, was praised by inspectors for its “culture of high expectations”, the quality of teaching and the pupils’ “positive attitude towards learning”.

The school has demonstrated a dramatic turnaround since it was placed in special measures and joined the Active Learning Trust in 2015

The report reads: “The headteacher is a strong, uncompromising leader who is ably supported by a skilled leadership team.

“The following comment from a parent sums up the school’s culture: “The positive and passionate approach the school has to the children’s aspirations, throughout the school and beyond, is inspiring’.”

The report also praised the school’s support of disadvantaged and special educational needs (SEN) pupils.

The inspectors also noted staff morale was high at the school, stating: “They are proud to be a member of staff. “Senior leaders regularly check the quality of teaching and learning and provide staff with support and training that is tailored to meet their needs as well as whole-school priorities.”

The academy’s positive school environment was also noted, with inspectors saying: “The promotion of pupils’ personal development and welfare is strong.

“As a result, pupils feel safe and well supported.

“The school’s arrangements for keeping pupils safe are effective.”

Craig D’Cunha, Principal of Chantry Academy, said he was very proud of what the school has achieved.

He said: “I am delighted with the results of the Ofsted inspection and incredibly proud to be part of the Chantry community.

“To receive a Good rating in such a short amount of time is a real credit to the hard work and dedication of our colleagues and the school community.

“We have all worked together, with the support of the Trust, to provide the best education possible to our students and a school that Chantry deserves.

“I am delighted that the inspectors have recognised tour vision and ethos for the school and have seen that our students are happy and engaged in their learning.”