Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dramatic turnaround sees Chantry Academy earn ‘good’ Ofsted rating

PUBLISHED: 17:08 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:08 29 November 2018

Head teacher of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha is thrilled with their 'good' Ofsted report Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Head teacher of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha is thrilled with their 'good' Ofsted report Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Staff and students at Chantry Academy in Ipswich are celebrating after earning a ‘good’ grade from Ofsted - its second rise in rating in three years.

Head teacher of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHead teacher of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The school, in Mallard Way, was praised by inspectors for its “culture of high expectations”, the quality of teaching and the pupils’ “positive attitude towards learning”.

The school has demonstrated a dramatic turnaround since it was placed in special measures and joined the Active Learning Trust in 2015

The report reads: “The headteacher is a strong, uncompromising leader who is ably supported by a skilled leadership team.

“The following comment from a parent sums up the school’s culture: “The positive and passionate approach the school has to the children’s aspirations, throughout the school and beyond, is inspiring’.”

Head teacher of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha is thrilled with their 'good' Ofsted report Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHead teacher of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha is thrilled with their 'good' Ofsted report Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The report also praised the school’s support of disadvantaged and special educational needs (SEN) pupils.

The inspectors also noted staff morale was high at the school, stating: “They are proud to be a member of staff. “Senior leaders regularly check the quality of teaching and learning and provide staff with support and training that is tailored to meet their needs as well as whole-school priorities.”

The academy’s positive school environment was also noted, with inspectors saying: “The promotion of pupils’ personal development and welfare is strong.

“As a result, pupils feel safe and well supported.

Teachers and students at Chantry Academy celebrate their 'Good' Ofsted report Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTeachers and students at Chantry Academy celebrate their 'Good' Ofsted report Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The school’s arrangements for keeping pupils safe are effective.”

Craig D’Cunha, Principal of Chantry Academy, said he was very proud of what the school has achieved.

He said: “I am delighted with the results of the Ofsted inspection and incredibly proud to be part of the Chantry community.

“To receive a Good rating in such a short amount of time is a real credit to the hard work and dedication of our colleagues and the school community.

“We have all worked together, with the support of the Trust, to provide the best education possible to our students and a school that Chantry deserves.

“I am delighted that the inspectors have recognised tour vision and ethos for the school and have seen that our students are happy and engaged in their learning.”

Orwell Bridge reopens amid A14 and A12 traffic chaos

14:45 Dominic Moffitt
The eastbound carriageway of the A14 over the Orwell Bridge has now been re-opened Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Orwell Bridge was re-opened in both directions just before 3pm amid huge tailbacks.

Crews tackle ‘suspicious’ house fire after receiving reports of an explosion

17:18 Adam Howlett
Emergency crews were called to a blaze in Allenby Road on Ipswich on Wednesday night Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Neighbours described seeing huge flames and thick smoke as fire crews battled a house blaze in Ipswich – after receiving reports of an explosion.

Dramatic turnaround sees Chantry Academy earn ‘good’ Ofsted rating

17:08 Adam Howlett
Head teacher of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha is thrilled with their 'good' Ofsted report Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Staff and students at Chantry Academy in Ipswich are celebrating after earning a ‘good’ grade from Ofsted - its second rise in rating in three years.

Ipswich audiences get chance to see Eastern Angles Christmas show for free

16:55 Andrew Clarke
The cast of the Fenland Screamers getting to grips with this year's Eastern Angles Christmas show Photo: Helena Quarmby

Eastern Angles are offering National Lottery players the opportunity to see their Christmas show for free. Arts Editor Andrew Clarke finds out more

Video Crackdown begins on ‘grossly irresponsible’ drink and drug-drivers

16:51 Tom Potter
Launch of the annual Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Police have sent an unequivocal message to anyone staking their freedom and safety by drink or drug-driving this Christmas.

Man’s 27-year dream for new outreach bus for the homeless to be realised

15:28 Jessica Hill
Ian Walters, who manages Ipswich soup kitchen, who is behind the Outreach Bus project

Homeless and vulnerable people in Ipswich town centre will soon be able to access the help they need through a new outreach bus, which is being funded partly by a new charity shop.

Teenager cleared of role in McDonald’s stabbing incident faces sentence for having knife

14:28 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man cleared by a jury of wounding a 16-year-old boy in a stabbing incident in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s will be sentenced next month for carrying a knife.

Ed Sheeran fans could receive a refund for Viagogo tickets

13:50 Megan Aldous
Good news for Ed Sheeran fans as Viagogo must refund those who were forced to surrender tickets bought through the reselling site Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

Ticket re-seller Viagogo could be forced to pay back millions of pounds to Ed Sheeran fans and other customers who bought tickets through them but were then turned away from gigs.

The cot that cradled Royal Princesses is being auctioned off in Essex

15 minutes ago Jessica Hill
A Victorian child's cot, the iron frame with patent adjustable height mechanism, by G H Needham, a Victorian doll's pram, and a Victorian mahogany high, chair, with separate base for drawing up to a dining table (3). Estimate: �300-400 Picture: Stephen Baker

Heirlooms passed down by a First World War veteran who served as a butler to children of the Royal Family are going under the hammer next week.

Celebrity Bill Turnball attends farm shop’s Christmas fayre

44 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
Bill Turnbull with recue dog Eddie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Christmas Food Fayre received its biggest turnout yet after former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnball made a special guest appearance.

Most read

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closure causes severe traffic delays across Ipswich

The Orwell Bridge closure is causing widespread traffic issues Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video Orwell Bridge to close at 10am

The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge reopens amid A14 and A12 traffic chaos

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 over the Orwell Bridge has now been re-opened Picture: GREGG BROWN

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide