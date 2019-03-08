New head teacher for Piper's Vale Primary School

An Ipswich primary school academy has named previous interim principal Kimberly Morton as their new head teacher following a successful improvement drive.

Miss Morton had previously served as interim principal at the school for a year, focusing on the school's continual improvement since becoming a Paradigm Trust academy in 2017.

She said: “I'm delighted to have been appointed as Principal at Piper's Vale Primary Academy.

“We have all worked exceptionally hard to improve teaching and learning over the last year and I am extremely proud of our pupils and the school community who have achieved so much.

“This role gives me the opportunity to ensure continued growth and excellence for years to come.”

The school is yet to have an Ofsted inspection since its transformation, although under previous leadership as predecessor Piper's Vale Community Primary School, the government body labelled the school as “requires improvement” in 2016.

Bill Holledge, CEO of Paradigm Trust added: “Her appointment will ensure that the improvements already secured are locked in, with a view to the school becoming one of the best in the town.

“We are confident that Piper's Vale will continue to go from strength to strength under Kimberly's leadership.”