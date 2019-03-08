Car and motorbike collide on busy roundabout

Suffolk police and ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash at the Novotel double roundabout in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and a car near the Ipswich Novotel.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at the roundabout in Grafton Way, near Cardinal Park, shortly before 12.40pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed officers have recently arrived at the scene, although it is not currently known if the road will be closed.

The extent of any injuries are not currently known.