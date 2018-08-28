Heavy traffic following two-vehicle collision

The accident is causing heavy traffic on the Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A vehicle is leaking fluid following an accident which is causing serious traffic on a roundabout.

Suffolk police were called at 8am this morning to the roundabout on Felixstowe Road, in Ipswich, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The collision is causing heavy traffic after the two vehicles collided near to the Sainsbury’s petrol station at the turn-off towards the A1189.

The road heading southbound on Felixstowe Road is currently partially blocked and a vehicle is leaking fluid onto the road.

Police are at the scene and have called for recovery.

Officers say that the liquid will have to be cleared from the road, no one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Stay with us for more updates as they come in.