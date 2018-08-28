Sunshine and Showers

Heavy traffic following two-vehicle collision

PUBLISHED: 08:59 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 02 January 2019

The accident is causing heavy traffic on the Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The accident is causing heavy traffic on the Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A vehicle is leaking fluid following an accident which is causing serious traffic on a roundabout.

Suffolk police were called at 8am this morning to the roundabout on Felixstowe Road, in Ipswich, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The collision is causing heavy traffic after the two vehicles collided near to the Sainsbury’s petrol station at the turn-off towards the A1189.

The road heading southbound on Felixstowe Road is currently partially blocked and a vehicle is leaking fluid onto the road.

Police are at the scene and have called for recovery.

Officers say that the liquid will have to be cleared from the road, no one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Stay with us for more updates as they come in.

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

Futura Park

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

Snowy scenes from Felixstowe during the Beast from the East Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

