E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

BMW and Audi crash on busy Ipswich road

PUBLISHED: 19:33 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:33 09 February 2020

Yarmouth Road is currently blocked due to an accident (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Yarmouth Road is currently blocked due to an accident (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Ipswich.

Officers were called to reports of a crash in Yarmouth Road shortly before 7pm today.

The vehicles are being recovered but highways officers are on the scene as oil has been spilled onto the road.

The Environment Agency has also been called in case the oil has gone down any nearby drains.

The collision is currently blocking the road in both directions, between its junctions with Yeoman Close and Graham Avenue.

A police spokeswoman said the crash involved a BMW and an Audi.

Paramedics are at the scene but have not taken anyone to hospital, the spokeswoman added.

There is no indication of any serious injuries at this time, she said.

Witnesses to the collision and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 484 of today, February 9.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closure times changed for Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is set to close on Sunday Picture: ARCHANT

GALLERY Your pictures as Storm Ciara brings chaos to Suffolk

An Audi in Nacton Road, Ipswich was badly damaged by a fallen tree this morning Picture: JOHN DODDS

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Huge tree blocks busy road leading into Ipswich

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closure times changed for Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is set to close on Sunday Picture: ARCHANT

GALLERY Your pictures as Storm Ciara brings chaos to Suffolk

An Audi in Nacton Road, Ipswich was badly damaged by a fallen tree this morning Picture: JOHN DODDS

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Huge tree blocks busy road leading into Ipswich

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge REMAINS CLOSED in Storm Ciara winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

BMW and Audi crash on busy Ipswich road

Yarmouth Road is currently blocked due to an accident (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Drama as roof panels fly off Chiquito in Storm Ciara winds

Chiquito in Ipswich was sealed off while firefighters repaired roof damage in Storm Ciara winds Picture: JIM MUNDAY

Everything you need to know as huge storm batters Suffolk

Wind sock at Milsoms Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

GALLERY Your pictures as Storm Ciara brings chaos to Suffolk

An Audi in Nacton Road, Ipswich was badly damaged by a fallen tree this morning Picture: JOHN DODDS
Drive 24