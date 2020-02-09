BMW and Audi crash on busy Ipswich road

Yarmouth Road is currently blocked due to an accident (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Ipswich.

Officers were called to reports of a crash in Yarmouth Road shortly before 7pm today.

The vehicles are being recovered but highways officers are on the scene as oil has been spilled onto the road.

The Environment Agency has also been called in case the oil has gone down any nearby drains.

The collision is currently blocking the road in both directions, between its junctions with Yeoman Close and Graham Avenue.

A police spokeswoman said the crash involved a BMW and an Audi.

Paramedics are at the scene but have not taken anyone to hospital, the spokeswoman added.

There is no indication of any serious injuries at this time, she said.

Witnesses to the collision and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 484 of today, February 9.