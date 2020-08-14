E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Girl, 14, left distressed after men try to get her into their car

PUBLISHED: 15:07 14 August 2020

Two men tried to get a girl, 14, to get into their car in Wellesley Road, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 14-year-old girl has been left distressed after she was approached by two men in the evening, who asked her to get into their car.

The teenager was walking home from Alexandra Park where she’d been with a friend and was walking home via Back Hamlet.

When she had left the park she had noticed the men and then when she reached Wellesley Road she saw the same two men again.

They pulled up beside her in a silver/grey convertible car and then one of the men asked if she was getting in to the car.

She declined and ran off, and left distressed by the incident but not physically harmed.

It is believed a man in the street also shouted at the men when the girl was approached.

Both men in the car are described as mixed-r ce and in their mid to late 20s.

The first man is described as small, while the second was described as looking like a bodybuilder.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident, has knowledge of the suspects, or has any dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact police quoting crime reference 37/46734/20.

