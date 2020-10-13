Warning over fake ‘penalty charge’ emails
Archant
Scammers are sending fake ‘penalty charge’ emails which lead to phishing websites designed to steal personal information, it has been warned.
Action Fraud said it has received more than 1,400 reports of fake emails purporting to be from the HM Courts and Tribunals Service.
You may also want to watch:
The emails state the recipient has been issued a £25 penalty charge for “the use of vehicle on a road in the charging area which a charging scheme applies without payment of the appropriate charge”.
The links provided in the emails lead to genuine-looking websites phishing websites that are designed to steal personal and financial information.
Warnings over the scam have already been circulated widely in Suffolk Facebook groups, and Action Fraud is urging people to report any suspicious emails on report@phishing.gov.uk
Speaking on Twitter, Action Fraud said: “Your bank or any other official organisation won’t ask you to share personal information over email or text. If you need to check that it’s a genuine message, call them directly.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.