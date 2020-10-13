E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Warning over fake ‘penalty charge’ emails

13 October, 2020 - 16:30
Action Fraud has warned people over fake 'penalty charge' emails Picture: ACTION FRAUD

Scammers are sending fake ‘penalty charge’ emails which lead to phishing websites designed to steal personal information, it has been warned.

Action Fraud said it has received more than 1,400 reports of fake emails purporting to be from the HM Courts and Tribunals Service.

The emails state the recipient has been issued a £25 penalty charge for “the use of vehicle on a road in the charging area which a charging scheme applies without payment of the appropriate charge”.

The links provided in the emails lead to genuine-looking websites phishing websites that are designed to steal personal and financial information.

Warnings over the scam have already been circulated widely in Suffolk Facebook groups, and Action Fraud is urging people to report any suspicious emails on report@phishing.gov.uk

Speaking on Twitter, Action Fraud said: “Your bank or any other official organisation won’t ask you to share personal information over email or text. If you need to check that it’s a genuine message, call them directly.”

