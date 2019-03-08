People from all over Ipswich and East Anglia march through the streets of Ipswich in 1982 protest
PUBLISHED: 13:28 05 August 2019
Owen Hines
Hundreds of protesters marched through Ipswich town centre to make their voice heard about low pay.
This was back in 1982 before the internet and social media gave people a more immediate and powerful way to express their views on issues.
You may also want to watch:
The protest saw campaigners come from all over the region to take part - galvanised by union members, they walked stoically along Carr Street and Tavern Street to the Cornhill carrying their placards and banners calling for an end to low pay and for better working conditons.
At the Cornhill, the event, supported by the then Ipswich MP Ken Weetch, gathered outside the Town Hall for speeches.
Do you remember protests like this filling the streets of Ipswich? Did you take part in 1982 or remember seeing the march through the town centre? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk