E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Nostalgia

People from all over Ipswich and East Anglia march through the streets of Ipswich in 1982 protest

PUBLISHED: 13:28 05 August 2019

Union members and representatives take to the streets of Ipswich in 1982 Picture: OWEN HINES

Union members and representatives take to the streets of Ipswich in 1982 Picture: OWEN HINES

Owen Hines

Hundreds of protesters marched through Ipswich town centre to make their voice heard about low pay.

Protesters make their way past the old Woolworths shop through Carr Street on their action march in 1982 Picture: OWEN HIINESProtesters make their way past the old Woolworths shop through Carr Street on their action march in 1982 Picture: OWEN HIINES

This was back in 1982 before the internet and social media gave people a more immediate and powerful way to express their views on issues.

Hundreds of protesters march with their banners in a bid to make changes in 1982 Picture: OWEN HINESHundreds of protesters march with their banners in a bid to make changes in 1982 Picture: OWEN HINES

You may also want to watch:

The protest saw campaigners come from all over the region to take part - galvanised by union members, they walked stoically along Carr Street and Tavern Street to the Cornhill carrying their placards and banners calling for an end to low pay and for better working conditons.

'End low pay' people fill the streets of the Ipswich highstreet in an action march in 1982 Picture: OWEN HINES'End low pay' people fill the streets of the Ipswich highstreet in an action march in 1982 Picture: OWEN HINES

At the Cornhill, the event, supported by the then Ipswich MP Ken Weetch, gathered outside the Town Hall for speeches.

Union members gather for a protest march, from across Ipswich and East Anglia against low pay Picture: OWEN HINESUnion members gather for a protest march, from across Ipswich and East Anglia against low pay Picture: OWEN HINES

Do you remember protests like this filling the streets of Ipswich? Did you take part in 1982 or remember seeing the march through the town centre? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Last sign of former Franciscan Way subway in Ipswich to be filled in

The former subway entrance in Franciscan Way is to be filled in this month. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Alleyway hit by drug-dealing and fly tipping to be blocked off to troublemakers

Tennyson Road in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Young couple ‘over the moon’ after winning dream Ipswich wedding

Amber Young and her fiance Matt Hoy, pictured here with their daughters Zoe-May and Jasmine-Marie, have won their dream wedding. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s easyHotel?

easyHotel, in Ipswich town centre. Photo: Rachel Edge.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Last sign of former Franciscan Way subway in Ipswich to be filled in

The former subway entrance in Franciscan Way is to be filled in this month. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Alleyway hit by drug-dealing and fly tipping to be blocked off to troublemakers

Tennyson Road in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Young couple ‘over the moon’ after winning dream Ipswich wedding

Amber Young and her fiance Matt Hoy, pictured here with their daughters Zoe-May and Jasmine-Marie, have won their dream wedding. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s easyHotel?

easyHotel, in Ipswich town centre. Photo: Rachel Edge.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Non-League Podcast: THE REVIEW SHOW

New NLP logo

Theatre in the Forest turns Romeo and Juliet into a colourful 1960s seaside postcard

Red Rose Chain brings the feel of a 1960s seaside postcard to Shakespeare's classic romance Romeo and Juliet as this year's Theatre in the Forest production at Jimmy's Farm Photo: Bill Jackson

Kings of Anglia - An opening-day win at Burton and Lambert’s transfer frustrations

Ipswich Town won their opening game of the season 1-0 at Burton Albion.

‘Udder nightmare’ – Firefighters called to help cow trapped in ditch

A cow has come into a spot of trouble in Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists