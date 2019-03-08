Nostalgia

People from all over Ipswich and East Anglia march through the streets of Ipswich in 1982 protest

Union members and representatives take to the streets of Ipswich in 1982 Picture: OWEN HINES Owen Hines

Hundreds of protesters marched through Ipswich town centre to make their voice heard about low pay.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Protesters make their way past the old Woolworths shop through Carr Street on their action march in 1982 Picture: OWEN HIINES Protesters make their way past the old Woolworths shop through Carr Street on their action march in 1982 Picture: OWEN HIINES

This was back in 1982 before the internet and social media gave people a more immediate and powerful way to express their views on issues.

Hundreds of protesters march with their banners in a bid to make changes in 1982 Picture: OWEN HINES Hundreds of protesters march with their banners in a bid to make changes in 1982 Picture: OWEN HINES

You may also want to watch:

The protest saw campaigners come from all over the region to take part - galvanised by union members, they walked stoically along Carr Street and Tavern Street to the Cornhill carrying their placards and banners calling for an end to low pay and for better working conditons.

'End low pay' people fill the streets of the Ipswich highstreet in an action march in 1982 Picture: OWEN HINES 'End low pay' people fill the streets of the Ipswich highstreet in an action march in 1982 Picture: OWEN HINES

At the Cornhill, the event, supported by the then Ipswich MP Ken Weetch, gathered outside the Town Hall for speeches.

Union members gather for a protest march, from across Ipswich and East Anglia against low pay Picture: OWEN HINES Union members gather for a protest march, from across Ipswich and East Anglia against low pay Picture: OWEN HINES

Do you remember protests like this filling the streets of Ipswich? Did you take part in 1982 or remember seeing the march through the town centre? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk