Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stansted Airport activists convicted of terror offence

PUBLISHED: 15:50 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:50 10 December 2018

Aerial view of Stansted airport Picture: STANSTED

Aerial view of Stansted airport Picture: STANSTED

Archant

Activists who brought Stansted Airport flights to a standstill have been convicted of terror offences.

The protesters caused takeoffs and landings to be stopped after chaining themselves together in front of a plane on March 28.

On Monday, following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, nine women and six men were found guilty of intentional disruption of services and endangerment at an aerodrome under the Aviation and Maritime Security Act.

Dubbed the ‘Stansted 15’, they used bolt cutters to breach a fence and access a restricted airside area before locking arms in tubing to obstruct the wheel of a Boeing 767, in an attempt to prevent a ‘deportation flight’ from removing failed asylum seekers from the country.

Superintendent Nick Morris called their actions dangerous and disruptive adding that additional joint security measures had since been implemented to further safeguard the airport perimeter.

Judith Reed, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “These people placed themselves, the flight crew, airport personnel and police at serious risk of injury or even death due to their actions on the airfield.”

The 15 convicted were Emma Hughes, 38, of Vicarage Road, Leytonstone; Melanie Evans, 35, of Vicarage Road, Leytonstone; Melanie Stickland, 35, of Borwick Avenue, Walthamstow; Lyndsay Burtonshaw, 28, of no fixed address, London; May Mackeith, 33, of Clementina Road, Leytonstone; Laura Clayson, 28, Lords Close, Greenwich; Helen Brewer, 28, of Markfield Road, Hackney; Ruth Potts, 44, of Ashton Gate Terrace, Bristol; Jyotsna Ram, 33, of Stanhope Gardens, Haringey; Nicholas Sigsworth, 29, of Clementia Road, Leytonstone; Alistair Tamlit, 30, of no fixed address, London; Benjamin Smoke, 27, of Rowley Gardens, Haringey; Edward Thacker, 29, of Markfield Road, Hackney; Nathan Clack, 30, of Lords Close, Lambeth.

They are due to be sentenced at the same court on February 4.

In a statement, the Stansted 15 said: “We are guilty of nothing more than intervening to prevent harm. The real crime is the Government’s cowardly, inhumane and barely legal deportation flights and the unprecedented use of terror law to crack down on peaceful protest.

Raj Chada, who represented all 15 defendants, said: “We are deeply disappointed by today’s verdicts.”

Topic Tags:

Police officer witnessed row between rival groups on day of Tavis attack, court hears

14:13 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A police officer intervened in a row between members of two rival groups in Ipswich town centre a few hours before 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed to death, it has been alleged.

Man, 18, arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Ipswich

12:05 Tom Potter
The incident was reported in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault following reports of an attack on a woman in an Ipswich street.

Gallery Can you see yourself in the Yates gallery?

15:01 Megan Aldous
Saturday December 8th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was packed at the weekend with many dancing, drinking and having a laugh. Do you recognise anyone in the pictures?

Missing Ipswich teen found in Colchester

12:14 Amy Gibbons
The 15-year-old was found in Colchester on December 9 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have located a 15-year-old boy who was missing from his Ipswich home for a month.

Breaking News Last leg for Network Rail’s engineering works means three more months of buses for weekend travellers

11:57 Paul Geater
Engineers are replacing overhead lines between Shenfield and Stratford. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Rail passengers hoping to make a weekend rail trip to London from East Anglia at the beginning of 2019 are facing three more months of disruption and replacement bus journeys.

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

11:46 Jessica Hill
A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

A nativity scene outside a church has been cruelly vandalised for the second time this festive season.

Train delays after lorry strikes railway bridge

10:41 Amy Gibbons
Trains travelling between Ipswich and Stowmarket may be delayed Picture: NEIL PERRY

All lines were blocked after a lorry collided with a railway bridge between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

Flood alerts issued for Suffolk and Essex coastline

15:30 Amy Gibbons
High tides could pose a risk to coastal roads and footpaths (stock image) Picture: WENDY TURNER

A number of coastal roads and footpaths in our region are at risk of flooding due to unusually high tides.

A Suffolk college’s pioneering innovation park will be build by the students, for the students

15:22 Jessica Hill
Douglas Field, Chair of New Anglia LEP and Sarah Bowers, Project Manager for the project at the launch of the Milburn Innovation Park project

A project which is thought to be the first of its kind in the UK will see students get first hand experience of the construction industry, without having to leave the comfort of their college campus.

Chocolate, onion and mince pies can cause serious health problems for dogs

10:31 Megan Aldous
Max from Blue Cross Picture: BLUE CROSS

The Suffolk Blue Cross centre have put together a guide of what festive treats you can/can’t feed your dog and what health implications they could have.

Most read

Triple tragedy on region’s roads as three die in weekend crashes

Three people were killed in crashes over the weekend Picture: ARCHANT

Video ‘People spat at me in the street’ – mum-of-three suffers after ex-partner’s fake Facebook claims

Jennifer Pearson, from Felixstowe, is hoping for a peaceful and prosperous 2019 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

Man, 18, arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Ipswich

The incident was reported in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide