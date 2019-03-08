New sports festival in Ipswich to be held thanks to £10,000 Lottery grant

ActivLives has won £10,000 Lottery funding for sports activities for older people. Picture: ACTIVLIVES Archant

A new sports festival may be held in Ipswich as part of a £10,000 Lottery grant to boost sports activities for older people.

ActivLives plans to use the money to supports its existing range of sessions which help to keep older people active, as well as new taster sessions, a sports festival and a half-day sports leadership course.

The charity's Everyday Activ - Ipswich project already provides 14 sessions for 200 people each week in sports such as football, boccia, bowls, badminton and kurling.

You may also want to watch:

Mike McCarthy, Everyday Activ - Ipswich manager, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have received this funding which will help ActivLives to sustain, and further develop, our Everyday Activ programme in the north-west area of Ipswich.

"The aim is to encourage more adults to get involved with 'easy to access' sport and physical activity and, through this, to promote increased physical and mental well-being.

"We are also planning to provide some sports leadership training to those who would like to help others to become more active in the area - it's an exciting time for the project."

A member said of the project said: "This is excellent news.

"At least while we are all here playing kurling, we aren't filling up the doctor's surgeries are we? More people should come and give it a try."