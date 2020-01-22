E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Meet the first headteacher of Ipswich school named after Sir Bobby Robson

PUBLISHED: 10:29 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 22 January 2020

Adam Dabin, headteacher of the Sir Bobby Robson School which is due to open in September 2020. Picture: UNITY SCHOOLS PARTNERSHIP

Adam Dabin, headteacher of the Sir Bobby Robson School which is due to open in September 2020. Picture: UNITY SCHOOLS PARTNERSHIP

Archant

An Ipswich school due to open in September named after Blues legend Sir Bobby Robson has unveiled its first headteacher.

The school in Ipswich has been named after former Town manager Bobby Robson, pictured here holding the UEFA Cup aloft. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGESThe school in Ipswich has been named after former Town manager Bobby Robson, pictured here holding the UEFA Cup aloft. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Adam Dabin will lead the brand new Lindbergh Road school, which is being opened by the Unity Schools Partnership to teach 60 girls and boys aged between eight and 16 with social, emotional and mental health needs.

The 36-year-old has already been headteacher of two schools in Norfolk.

He said: "The only way I would have left those two schools was for something very special - and the chance to shape a school from a blank canvas is certainly that."

The school was named after the legendary Town and England manager, who steered the Blues to FA Cup and UEFA Cup wins, following a public consultation.

You may also want to watch:

"I was initially interested in the role because of the name of the school and to be the founding head of the Sir Bobby Robson School and develop an educational and care provision for young people with complex needs is amazing," said Mr Dabin.

"I am very proud to be the school's first headteacher. My vision is to create the best provision for our young people, from an academic, social and emotional perspective.

"I want the Sir Bobby Robson School to not be afraid of trying new things to ensure we have the best possible environment and to create a real school community, both with the pupils and parents - and for them."

Tim Coulson, chief executive of the Unity Schools Partnership, said: "We are delighted to have someone of Adam's experience and passion leading the Sir Bobby Robson School.

"We will now begin the process of advertising and appointing key staff as we prepare for September's exciting opening."

The new school, designed and project managed by Concertus Design and Property Consultants, will include 15 classrooms, soft play and sensory areas, a new multi-purpose hall, staff and parent facilities as well as a kitchen and dining space.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police in ‘long haul’ drug crime fight as thousands of deals taken off streets

Suffolk police seized more than 120 grammes of uncut heroin and crack cocaine in the Ipswich area last year Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Former gym staff ‘angry and resentful’ after months chasing missing wages

Attain and Sustain Gym, Claydon Business Park in Great Blakenham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train hits deer – blocking London Liverpool Street to Norwich line

The 4.30pm service from London Liverpool Street has hit a deer and is blocking all lines. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man accused of five burglary offences on same day in adjoining Ipswich streets

The junction of Graham Road and Graham Avenue, in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘A guardian angel’: Much-loved Ipswich doctor dies

Dr Sukumaran Jayarajan, commonly known as Dr Jay, has died aged 81. Picture: SHEILA JAYARAJAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists