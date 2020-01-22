Meet the first headteacher of Ipswich school named after Sir Bobby Robson

Adam Dabin, headteacher of the Sir Bobby Robson School which is due to open in September 2020. Picture: UNITY SCHOOLS PARTNERSHIP Archant

An Ipswich school due to open in September named after Blues legend Sir Bobby Robson has unveiled its first headteacher.

The school in Ipswich has been named after former Town manager Bobby Robson, pictured here holding the UEFA Cup aloft. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES The school in Ipswich has been named after former Town manager Bobby Robson, pictured here holding the UEFA Cup aloft. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Adam Dabin will lead the brand new Lindbergh Road school, which is being opened by the Unity Schools Partnership to teach 60 girls and boys aged between eight and 16 with social, emotional and mental health needs.

The 36-year-old has already been headteacher of two schools in Norfolk.

He said: "The only way I would have left those two schools was for something very special - and the chance to shape a school from a blank canvas is certainly that."

The school was named after the legendary Town and England manager, who steered the Blues to FA Cup and UEFA Cup wins, following a public consultation.

"I was initially interested in the role because of the name of the school and to be the founding head of the Sir Bobby Robson School and develop an educational and care provision for young people with complex needs is amazing," said Mr Dabin.

"I am very proud to be the school's first headteacher. My vision is to create the best provision for our young people, from an academic, social and emotional perspective.

"I want the Sir Bobby Robson School to not be afraid of trying new things to ensure we have the best possible environment and to create a real school community, both with the pupils and parents - and for them."

Tim Coulson, chief executive of the Unity Schools Partnership, said: "We are delighted to have someone of Adam's experience and passion leading the Sir Bobby Robson School.

"We will now begin the process of advertising and appointing key staff as we prepare for September's exciting opening."

The new school, designed and project managed by Concertus Design and Property Consultants, will include 15 classrooms, soft play and sensory areas, a new multi-purpose hall, staff and parent facilities as well as a kitchen and dining space.