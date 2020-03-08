E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
'This is shocking' - community reaction to Audi crash outside Ipswich pub

PUBLISHED: 16:17 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 08 March 2020

Poilce cordoned off the area of the crash Picture: ARCHANT

Poilce cordoned off the area of the crash Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A community leader has expressed his shock after a late-night crash saw one man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The crash happened near the Waterlily pub in St Helen's Street Picture: ARCHANTThe crash happened near the Waterlily pub in St Helen's Street Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Constabulary were called at 12.25am to St Helen's Street in Ipswich town centre on Sunday following reports of an Audi A3 allegedly mounting the kerb and seriously injuring three men.

One man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries.

The second and third victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to Ipswich Hopsital for treatment.

You may also want to watch:

Police believe the incident is linked to an earlier altercation outside the nearby Waterlily pub.

A man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder a short while later.

A councillor for the ward said the incident was not typical of the area and that he hoped the victims make a full recovery.

Adam Rae, Labour councillor for Alexandra ward, said: "We have incidents here like anywhere else, but I would say it's a safe area.

"This alleged incident is shocking. You hear about these sort of things in other parts of the country, but not in Ipswich."

MORE: Audi mounts kerb and ploughs into pedestrians - man arrested

Topic Tags:

